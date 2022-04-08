Lindsay Lohan's Description Of Cady And Regina From Mean Girls Is Truly Stunning

Since "Mean Girls" was released in 2004, villainess Regina George has become an icon. Portrayed by Rachel McAdams, Regina is the archetype for your most brutal high school mean girl. Not only can she cut people down with just a few withering words, but her Machiavellian schemes to maintain status and popularity are brilliant as they are hurtful. There are many reasons why any actor would strive to play such a meaty role. But in her discussion with Vogue, Lohan had a different perspective.

"I wanted to play Regina because I'd just come off of 'Freaky Friday,' and I really wanted to play like a pretty, normal girl now," Lohan told Vogue. "And I wanted to have a different kind of role than just the damaged teenager again." In "Freaky Friday," Lohan's character Anna was more rock-chick than young fashionista, so it seems that the actor saw Cady, who starts "Mean Girls" without an eye toward the trappings of teenage popularity, as a bit too similar.

"I was so eager to get into the transitional part of 'okay, let's get to the pretty part of Cady,'" Lohan continued, referring to Cady's transition from the new girl to the perfect Plastic she becomes. This gives more clarity to her comment. While Regina is revealed to have her own damages, she has an aspirational quality about her. Everyone wants to be popular and it seems that Lohan was more interested in that element because it was so different from the roles she had come off of when she was cast in "Mean Girls."