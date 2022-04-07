Who Is Moon Knight's Biggest Enemy Of All Time?

Like any other superhero who has been around the block long enough, Moon Knight has built up quite a gallery of rogues over the course of his comic book career. The new Disney+ series, of course, introduces us to Arthur Harrow — portrayed here as the previous avatar of Khonshu, now leading a cult in service to the goddess Ammit — but historically speaking, Harrow was never a prominent Moon Knight foe until now, and the Disney+ version has little in common with his comics counterpart, who only made a single appearance in the 1980s.

Simply put, there are plenty of other villains that have longer, much more bitter rivalries with Moon Knight, and since this is only the beginning of the character's tenure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, we're likely to see at least a handful of these bad guys show up, sooner or later.

Still, no hero is really complete without at least one archnemesis — or in the case of Marc Spector, a few of them. Just like the tiutle of Spider-Man's greatest enemy varies between the Green Goblin, Doctor Octopus, and Venom (depending on who you ask), while Batman fans might argue about whether Joker or Ra's al Ghul gets the top spot, Moon Knight has at least three enemies who make very strong candidates for being the opponent that could most accurately be described as this ex-mercenary's greatest foe.