New Thor: Love And Thunder Promo Isn't Enough For Eager Fans
As "Moon Knight" airs new episodes weekly on Disney+ and tickets are officially on sale for "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," there's quite a lot for Marvel fans to sink their teeth into. However, that isn't stopping some from asking questions about the next Marvel project coming down the pipeline, namely "Thor: Love and Thunder."
The fourth "Thor" movie, which sees director Taika Waititi back behind the camera, is highly anticipated. Based on what we know so far, the next installment will see Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) assume the mantle of Thor, while the version of Thor (Chris Hemsworth) we all know and love brings the Guardians of the Galaxy with him on his next high-flying adventure. He'll probably need all the help he can get as he faces off against Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale).
The film comes out on July 8, and there are surprisingly few promotional materials surrounding the release. Even when something does come out that would ordinarily get fans excited, all they can think about is one other thing.
Fans can't help but wonder when they'll get the Thor: Love and Thunder trailer
The Twitter page Thor: Love and Thunder News recently uploaded a new promo banner featuring Thor and Jane Foster in their full regalia. It provides a good look at their new suits in the upcoming superhero movie, and while ordinarily, fans would drool at such an image, there's still just one thing on fans' minds. They want a trailer, and they have no problem letting that opinion known on social media.
Underneath the promo banner post, @MoviesMixedUp writes, "Cooool! But... trailer... guys...?" Seeing how the promo banner came out on Thursday, April 7, many people saw the moment as an opportune time to come out with a trailer, such as @paul_stark9000 commenting, "It's Thorsday ... release the TRAILER ...it would be perfect."
While fans wait on bated breath to see a trailer, it's understandable why Marvel would choose to hold off on releasing it. Delaying a trailer release certainly didn't hurt the box office prospects of "Spider-Man: No Way Home," and Marvel would probably like to focus most of its attention on getting people to buy tickets for "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" first. All good things come in time, and the "Thor: Love and Thunder" trailer will be here before you know it.