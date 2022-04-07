New Thor: Love And Thunder Promo Isn't Enough For Eager Fans

As "Moon Knight" airs new episodes weekly on Disney+ and tickets are officially on sale for "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," there's quite a lot for Marvel fans to sink their teeth into. However, that isn't stopping some from asking questions about the next Marvel project coming down the pipeline, namely "Thor: Love and Thunder."

The fourth "Thor" movie, which sees director Taika Waititi back behind the camera, is highly anticipated. Based on what we know so far, the next installment will see Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) assume the mantle of Thor, while the version of Thor (Chris Hemsworth) we all know and love brings the Guardians of the Galaxy with him on his next high-flying adventure. He'll probably need all the help he can get as he faces off against Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale).

The film comes out on July 8, and there are surprisingly few promotional materials surrounding the release. Even when something does come out that would ordinarily get fans excited, all they can think about is one other thing.