The Real Reason The Breakfast Club Will Never Get A Sequel Or Reboot

Ally Sheedy, who played Basket Case Allison Reynolds in "The Breakfast Club," recently appeared on the Behind The Velvet Rope podcast with David Yontef, and when the topic of a reunion came up, she was quick to shoot it down. She put it bluntly, "We wouldn't do it. We wouldn't do it." She went on to say, "No matter what the script would be. I just don't ... I don't think, I don't think it would happen. It would just feel too, ugh."

This is in line with what Sheedy has reported in the past. In 2020, she did an interview with Digital Spy where she said, "There's no way there could be a remake because John Hughes just didn't want that to happen so there isn't." Part of the reason for that, as she explains, is that "The Breakfast Club" is unique to its time period. Kids discuss issues relevant to teenagers in the 1980s, so if a remake were to happen, the fabric of the movie would need to change to reflect that. As Sheedy put it, "'Breakfast Club' is a bunch of white kids sitting in a suburban classroom going through what was important to John Hughes at that time in the '80s; it's not the same world anymore."

Not every '80s movie needs a long-awaited sequel like "Top Gun." Sometimes, the one story is enough to stand the test of time.