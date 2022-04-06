Moon Knight Writer Reveals The Surprising Inspiration For The Hero's Costume

Jeremy Slater recently took to Twitter and opened up about some of the creative team's inspirations for Moon Knight's costume on the show. According to the writer, he knew from the get-go that the costume had to be "supernatural," and the creative team settled on the idea of the suit being "conjured" into existence so it felt "visually distinct from all the Stark/nanotech suits that currently populate the MCU."

The writer went on to explain that they consulted with producer Nick Pepin while coming up with ideas for the character's look. It was Pepin's job to dig through the Marvel vaults and compile every piece of "Moon Knight" reference material he could find. This led to the team discovering the "Universe X" incarnation of the mysterious hero, created by Alex Ross, Doug Braithwaite, and Jim Krueger. Using the "Universe X" comic art as a visual reference, they pitched the idea to Kevin Feige and he loved it. However, Feige suggested that they combined the "Universe X" attire with Moon Knight's modern aesthetic, and the rest is history.

Slater concluded the thread by stating that it's one of the "coolest" costumes Marvel has ever created, and he credited the artists and designers for bringing it to the screen.