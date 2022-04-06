Moon Knight Writer Reveals The Surprising Inspiration For The Hero's Costume
The Marvel Cinematic Universe keeps expanding, which has resulted in more characters from Marvel's storied history receiving their own adaptations. "Moon Knight, ” which is currently available on Disney+, is the latest show to join the evolving franchise. That said, "Moon Knight" isn't like other MCU movies and shows. In addition to revolving around the first confirmed Jewish superhero to appear in the saga, "Moon Knight" follows a character who struggles with dissociative identity disorder, causing him to adopt a variety of alter egos during his dangerous missions. Depending on the day and situation, he can show up as an eccentric gift shop employee, violent vigilante, or the Earthly vessel of an ancient Egyptian god.
Of course, when fans picture Moon Knight, chances are their minds immediately conjure up images of his iconic costume. Heading into the Disney+ series, Jeremy Slater, the head writer on the show, knew that the character's costume had to stand out from other MCU heroes and villains. But how did he and the creative team go about creating the suit?
The Moon Knight costume was inspired by a 20-year-old piece of comic art
Jeremy Slater recently took to Twitter and opened up about some of the creative team's inspirations for Moon Knight's costume on the show. According to the writer, he knew from the get-go that the costume had to be "supernatural," and the creative team settled on the idea of the suit being "conjured" into existence so it felt "visually distinct from all the Stark/nanotech suits that currently populate the MCU."
The writer went on to explain that they consulted with producer Nick Pepin while coming up with ideas for the character's look. It was Pepin's job to dig through the Marvel vaults and compile every piece of "Moon Knight" reference material he could find. This led to the team discovering the "Universe X" incarnation of the mysterious hero, created by Alex Ross, Doug Braithwaite, and Jim Krueger. Using the "Universe X" comic art as a visual reference, they pitched the idea to Kevin Feige and he loved it. However, Feige suggested that they combined the "Universe X" attire with Moon Knight's modern aesthetic, and the rest is history.
Slater concluded the thread by stating that it's one of the "coolest" costumes Marvel has ever created, and he credited the artists and designers for bringing it to the screen.