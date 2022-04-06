New Doctor Strange 2 Teaser Brings Back Two Key Characters From WandaVision

At 29 seconds, the fresh new TV spot for "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" (via YouTube) is on the short side and mostly comprised of previously seen footage. However, it still manages to throw a pretty neat curveball: Billy (Julian Hilliard) and Tommy (Jett Klyne), Wanda Maximoff's twin sons from "WandaVision," are back. The new trailer shows a surprised Wanda — seemingly back in her Westview sitcom guise — finding the twins in the living room and kneeling beside them. However, this happy-looking scene is actually anything but. "And every morning, the same nightmare," Wanda's distorted voice narrates the moment of reunion before the trailer changes into a scene of her kneeling in front of thin air, in full Scarlet Witch regalia.

This is a pretty big thing, since in the show, Wanda creates the twins and a version of Vision (Paul Bettany) so she can live a happy sitcom family life in a small town she enchants to follow her every whim. By the end of "WandaVision," Wanda frees the town and lets go of her pocket reality, which causes her magically-created family to disappear. However, as Wanda studies the Darkhold tome in seclusion, she appears to hear her lost sons calling for help.

While the new "Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness" TV spot implies that the twins are just Wanda's tortured dreams, it certainly seems that the movie intends to follow up on the "lost sons" theme the end of "WandaVision" teased.