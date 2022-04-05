The Surprising Way Robert Downey, Jr. Is Bringing Sherlock Holmes To HBO Max
There have been many adaptations of the "Sherlock Holmes" stories over the years, but perhaps the most notable big screen versions have been the two films starring Robert Downey, Jr. in the eponymous role. The first two films in this franchise, "Sherlock Holmes" and "Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows," grossed over a billion cumulatively at the worldwide box office (per The Numbers). These films were more action-focused than other live-action stories focused on Sherlock Holmes, which is hardly a surprise given that they were directed by Guy Ritchie, a filmmaker known for action thrills.
A third film has been in discussion since "Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows" was released in 2011, though a release date has been very hard to pin down. Warner Bros. originally announced that the film would release in December of 2020 before delaying it a year to 2021 (via Deadline). However, that date came and went, and it seems as if "Sherlock Holmes 3" has been delayed indefinitely (per Movie Insider).
But it seems now that the "Sherlock Holmes" universe will be coming to none other than premium streaming network HBO Max in a very surprising way.
Robert Downey, Jr. is producing two television projects for HBO Max
According to The Hollywood Reporter, "Sherlock Holmes" star Robert Downey, Jr. will be executive producing two scripted television projects for HBO Max. These projects are considered in very early development, so nothing is exactly concrete as of now. With that in mind, plot details are uncertain as well, meaning it's unclear if either of these shows would actually feature Downey reprising his role as Sherlock Holmes or Jude Law as John Watson. Again, any kind of plot details or story elements are unknown at this time.
Still, it's exciting for fans of the movies to finally see some kind of forward momentum in this particular "Sherlock Holmes" universe, and the fact that Downey and his production company, Team Downey, are behind the shows is promising news. Given how often the third "Sherlock Holmes" film has been delayed, however, it would be understandable for fans to temper their expectations.
Either way, the world and stories of the eponymous character continue to prove their popularity, and this latest news just goes to show it.