The Surprising Way Robert Downey, Jr. Is Bringing Sherlock Holmes To HBO Max

There have been many adaptations of the "Sherlock Holmes" stories over the years, but perhaps the most notable big screen versions have been the two films starring Robert Downey, Jr. in the eponymous role. The first two films in this franchise, "Sherlock Holmes" and "Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows," grossed over a billion cumulatively at the worldwide box office (per The Numbers). These films were more action-focused than other live-action stories focused on Sherlock Holmes, which is hardly a surprise given that they were directed by Guy Ritchie, a filmmaker known for action thrills.

A third film has been in discussion since "Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows" was released in 2011, though a release date has been very hard to pin down. Warner Bros. originally announced that the film would release in December of 2020 before delaying it a year to 2021 (via Deadline). However, that date came and went, and it seems as if "Sherlock Holmes 3" has been delayed indefinitely (per Movie Insider).

But it seems now that the "Sherlock Holmes" universe will be coming to none other than premium streaming network HBO Max in a very surprising way.