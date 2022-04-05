Jurassic World Dominion's Runtime Is Longer Than Diplodocus
The "Jurassic Park" franchise was revived in 2015 when "Jurassic World" was released to theaters, bringing in new characters — namely, Chris Pratt's Owen Grady and Bryce Dallas Howard's Claire Dearing — to the world that fans of the original films were already familiar with. "Jurassic World" was followed up by 2018's "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom," which ended with society realizing that humans now must coexist with dinosaurs.
The upcoming "Jurassic World Dominion," directed by Colin Trevorrow and co-written by Trevorrow and Emily Carmichael, picks up four years after the events of "Fallen Kingdom" as humanity struggles to exist alongside the terrifying prehistoric predators. "Dominion" also adds "Jurassic Park" stars Laura Dern as Dr. Ellie Sattler and Sam Neill as Dr. Alan Grant. This pair of actors were last seen together in 2001's "Jurassic Park III." They re-team with Jeff Goldblum, their co-star from the 1993 film that started it all and who previously appeared in "Fallen Kingdom" as Dr. Ian Malcolm.
Now that we are just a couple of months away from the next "Jurassic World" installment's June 10 release date, more information is coming about what moviegoers can expect from the Universal Pictures feature. This week, we've learned more about the film's runtime — and it's longer than a Diplodocus.
Jurassic World Dominion will test your endurance as much as it tests its heroes
As reported by Collider on April 5, the upcoming "Jurassic World Dominion" clocks in at 2 hours and 26 minutes. The runtime was first revealed by One Take News just one day earlier in an exclusive report. If that seems on the longer side for a "Jurassic Park" (or "World," while we're at it) film, that's because it is; "Dominion" is the longest of any of the six films of the franchise. The first film, 1993's "Jurassic Park," has a runtime of 2 hours 7 minutes, followed by a 2-hour and 9-minute length for 1997's "The Lost World: Jurassic Park." The last film of the original trilogy, 2001's "Jurassic Park III," clocked in at just 1 hour and 32 minutes. The new trilogy brought the runtimes back into the 2-hour mark, with 2015's "Jurassic World" having a 2-hour, 4-minute runtime and 2018's "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" clocking in at 2 hours and 6 minutes.
In a previous interview with Collider, Colin Trevorrow discussed the factors that went into setting the film's runtime. The writer-director said, "It's a movie that involves doing justice to two sets of characters and not shortchanging anybody. And as I've mentioned a million times, I know you'll know when you see it, Laura [Dern] and Sam [Neill] and Jeff [Goldblum] are just as big a part of the movie as Chris [Pratt] and Bryce [Dallas Howard] are, as far as screen time, as far as their importance to the story, everything." Trevorrow then noted that the two stories — the one featuring the original trilogy's characters and the one involving the sequel trilogy's heroes — will commingle, going on to add, "But that's not a traditional way to structure a movie."