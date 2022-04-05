Jurassic World Dominion's Runtime Is Longer Than Diplodocus

The "Jurassic Park" franchise was revived in 2015 when "Jurassic World" was released to theaters, bringing in new characters — namely, Chris Pratt's Owen Grady and Bryce Dallas Howard's Claire Dearing — to the world that fans of the original films were already familiar with. "Jurassic World" was followed up by 2018's "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom," which ended with society realizing that humans now must coexist with dinosaurs.

The upcoming "Jurassic World Dominion," directed by Colin Trevorrow and co-written by Trevorrow and Emily Carmichael, picks up four years after the events of "Fallen Kingdom" as humanity struggles to exist alongside the terrifying prehistoric predators. "Dominion" also adds "Jurassic Park" stars Laura Dern as Dr. Ellie Sattler and Sam Neill as Dr. Alan Grant. This pair of actors were last seen together in 2001's "Jurassic Park III." They re-team with Jeff Goldblum, their co-star from the 1993 film that started it all and who previously appeared in "Fallen Kingdom" as Dr. Ian Malcolm.

Now that we are just a couple of months away from the next "Jurassic World" installment's June 10 release date, more information is coming about what moviegoers can expect from the Universal Pictures feature. This week, we've learned more about the film's runtime — and it's longer than a Diplodocus.