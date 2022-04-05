Is Kristen Hager Really Leaving Chicago Med?
The "One Chicago" universe is a television juggernaut that shows no signs of slowing down. Chronicling the exploits of cops, firefighters, and medical workers in the Windy City, the shows that make up the franchise are chock-full of suspenseful and heartbreaking moments. However, while "Chicago P.D.,`”Chicago Fire," and "Chicago Med" deal with weighty subject matter on a regular basis, few things are more upsetting for fans than popular characters parting ways with the franchise.
Kristen Hager, who portrayed Dr. Stevie Hammer on "Chicago Med," became a series regular for Season 7, which premiered in 2021, following the departure of Yaya DaCosta and Torrey DeVitto. Despite being built as one of the series' main stars in recent times, it seems that Hager's run on "Chicago Med" is over. In the latest season's 14th episode, her character reconciled with her mother and moved back to Michigan to be with her estranged husband. Dr. Hammer hasn't been around since then, suggesting that "Chicago Med" fans have seen the last of Hager. Is that the case, though?
Kristen Hager has left Chicago Med
Dr. Stevie Hammer will likely stay with her husband for the foreseeable future, so "Chicago Med" fans can forget about her settling down with Dr. Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss). According to Deadline, Kristen Hager has parted ways with the "One Chicago" franchise, but the door has been left open to a return down the line. "We all really liked Kristen and would welcome her character coming back in the future," producers Diane Frolov and Andy Schneider told Deadline in a joint statement.
The producers echoed this sentiment in a statement released to TV Line following Hager's exit. "Her story arc with her mother ended. But we all really liked Kristen and would welcome her character coming back in the future," they added. It's clear that Hager left the show on good terms with the cast and crew, so it's possible that she'll reprise her role as Dr. Hammer at some point.
It remains to be seen if Hager is interested in an epic return to "Chicago Med." However, it seems that her absence is linked to real-life family commitments. Earlier this month, she took to Instagram and announced her pregnancy by sharing a picture of her baby bump, so her exit from the hit NBC medical drama is perfectly understandable.