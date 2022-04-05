Is Kristen Hager Really Leaving Chicago Med?

Dr. Stevie Hammer will likely stay with her husband for the foreseeable future, so "Chicago Med" fans can forget about her settling down with Dr. Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss). According to Deadline, Kristen Hager has parted ways with the "One Chicago" franchise, but the door has been left open to a return down the line. "We all really liked Kristen and would welcome her character coming back in the future," producers Diane Frolov and Andy Schneider told Deadline in a joint statement.

The producers echoed this sentiment in a statement released to TV Line following Hager's exit. "Her story arc with her mother ended. But we all really liked Kristen and would welcome her character coming back in the future," they added. It's clear that Hager left the show on good terms with the cast and crew, so it's possible that she'll reprise her role as Dr. Hammer at some point.

It remains to be seen if Hager is interested in an epic return to "Chicago Med." However, it seems that her absence is linked to real-life family commitments. Earlier this month, she took to Instagram and announced her pregnancy by sharing a picture of her baby bump, so her exit from the hit NBC medical drama is perfectly understandable.