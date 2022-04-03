The Devastating Death Of Estelle Harris

Estelle Harris has died on April 2, 2022, at age 93. According to Deadline, the TV and film actor died in Palm Desert, California, of natural causes.

The world found out about Harris' death from a statement by her son Glen Harris, who told Deadline, "It is with the greatest remorse and sadness to announce that Estelle Harris has passed on this evening at 6:25pm. Her kindness, passion, sensitivity, humor, empathy and love were practically unrivaled, and she will be terribly missed by all those who knew her."

Harris' career as a screen actor didn't fully take off until she was in her 40s and 50s. However, she certainly made the most of it, with her roles and voice acting gigs reaching triple digits. Some of her most iconic roles are her legendary turn as George Costanza's (Jason Alexander) mother, Estelle, in "Seinfeld," as well as her voice role as Mrs. Potato Head in the "Toy Story" movies. Harris is survived by her three children, three grandsons, and her great-grandson (per The Lost Angeles Times).