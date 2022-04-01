The Crow Reboot Has Found Its Star

In an effort to bring writer James O'Barr's comic to life, director Alex Proyas helmed a theatrical adaptation of "The Crow" in 1994. The film starred Brandon Lee — who would tragically die during filming after he was shot by a prop gun — as Eric Draven: a musician who's killed by a gang and returns from beyond the grave to avenge his death and that of his fiancée, Shelly Webster (Sofia Shinas). The project went on to find fairly strong critical and commercial success, and despite Lee's untimely demise, it launched an extended franchise.

Following the big-screen run of the original film, several "Crow" sequels made their way to cinemas. First came the widely-maligned 1996 feature "The Crow: City of Angels," followed by a short-lived television series titled "The Crow: Stairway to Heaven," which ran from 1998 to 1999. Returning to the silver screen, "The Crow: Salvation" arrived in 2000, and "The Crow: Wicked Prayer" premiered five years later, serving as the final nail in the coffin for a media series that had consistently failed to reach the heights of the first movie.

Now nearly 20 years removed from the conclusion of the first live-action "Crow" franchise, plans are in place to resurrect it and start fresh. Here's who will don the black and white face paint next at the cinema.