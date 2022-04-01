Why Ethan Hawke Compares Filming The Northman To Apocalypse Now

The making of Francis Ford Coppola's 1979 masterwork "Apocalypse Now" was a notoriously difficult production. Productions like that, on which a major studio pours tens of millions of dollars into achieving the unique vision of one individual, were a rarity then and have become increasingly rare since. However, Ethan Hawke sees some similarities between it and "The Northman," the upcoming Viking epic from Robert Eggers, director of "The Witch" and "The Lighthouse."

Hawke stars in "The Northman" as the murdered King Aurvandill, father to protagonist Prince Amleth (Alexander Skarsgård), and in a recent interview the actor spoke about the project, drawing a comparison between it and the fabled production of "Apocalypse Now."

While "Apocalypse Now" is almost certainly more fun to watch than it was to make, Hawke didn't seem to mean the comparison in a bad way. Instead, he seemed enthusiastic about having the opportunity to work on a set that reminds him of the stories behind the earlier film.