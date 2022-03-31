NCIS Franchise Fans Just Got The Best Possible News
If you're a fan of criminal investigations, the United States Navy, or criminal investigations specifically related to the United States Navy, life is about as good as it gets these days, television-wise.
Currently, the flagship series, "NCIS," has been on the air since 2003, and is in the middle of its nineteenth overall season. "NCIS: Los Angeles" made its debut voyage in 2009 and the Season 13 finale will be airing in May. "NCIS: Hawai'i" is the youngest show of the three, debuting in September 2021.
Typically, each of the spinoffs follows the same production cycle as "NCIS" has. In most previous years, CBS makes the decision whether to renew "NCIS" about a month or two before the season finale, which has come in May every year except 2020. Usually, the renewal decision comes in at the end of March or beginning of April.
Sure enough, with spring just kicking off recently, CBS has just made its decision.
Every show in the NCIS fleet has been renewed
As reported by "The Hollywood Reporter," "NCIS," "NCIS: Los Angeles," and "NCIS: Hawai'i" have all been renewed for new seasons. Assuming CBS follows the same schedule, that means Season 20 of "NCIS," Season 14 of "NCIS: Los Angeles," and Season 2 of "NCIS: Hawai'i" will all premiere in September 2022, and continue until May 2023.
For the main "NCIS" series, losing lead actor Mark Harmon, who plays Leroy Jethro Gibbs, didn't stop it from retaining its spot as the most-watched TV show on broadcast TV. Season 19 of "NCIS" averaged 11.1 million viewers. "NCIS: Hawai'i" ranks second at 8.29 million viewers per episode, but it's also virtually tied with "FBI: International" as the most-watched new series on broadcast TV. Finally, "NCIS: Los Angeles" brings in a respectable 7.27 million per.
As if that wasn't enough, 2023 will also see the premiere of a third "NCIS" spinoff, "NCIS: Sydney," which will be set in Australia. That series will be available only on Paramount+, giving "NCIS" fans a big incentive to sign up for the streaming service that launched in March 2021 (via The Hollywood Reporter). The series is created by "NCIS: Los Angeles" creator Shane Brennan, who hails from Down Under. It will be produced in Australia and will feature local actors and producers. "NCIS: Sydney" doesn't yet have an announced release date.
All in all, there will be plenty more navy-related crimes in the near future.