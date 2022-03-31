NCIS Franchise Fans Just Got The Best Possible News

If you're a fan of criminal investigations, the United States Navy, or criminal investigations specifically related to the United States Navy, life is about as good as it gets these days, television-wise.

Currently, the flagship series, "NCIS," has been on the air since 2003, and is in the middle of its nineteenth overall season. "NCIS: Los Angeles" made its debut voyage in 2009 and the Season 13 finale will be airing in May. "NCIS: Hawai'i" is the youngest show of the three, debuting in September 2021.

Typically, each of the spinoffs follows the same production cycle as "NCIS" has. In most previous years, CBS makes the decision whether to renew "NCIS" about a month or two before the season finale, which has come in May every year except 2020. Usually, the renewal decision comes in at the end of March or beginning of April.

Sure enough, with spring just kicking off recently, CBS has just made its decision.