Why Greg Nicotero And Norman Reedus' Series Finale Send-Off Has TWD Fans In Tears

Even the most casual fan of AMC's "The Walking Dead" probably knows there's quite an active revolving door on the set of the long-running zombie walker drama. Indeed, of the series regular characters that appeared in the first season, only two characters, Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) and Carole Peletier (Melissa McBride), remain active in the final season. As fans of the series undoubtedly remember, many characters have been killed off in the course of the show's 11 seasons. Of course, while the stars of the series are the best-known members of the crew, it takes a literal whole village to put on a show like "The Walking Dead."

Behind the camera (and occasionally in front of it too), "The Walking Dead" producer and special make-up effects artist Greg Nicotero has served as a constant source of creativity and enthusiasm throughout the run of the series. Nicotero first got his start in the world of the dead on George Romero's 1985 film "Day of the Dead" under the tutelage of Tom Savini (via IMDb). In the years since, Nicotero has invented some of the most iconic zombie biter looks ever committed to screen.

While we don't see him nearly as often as stars like Reedus and McBride, Nicotero is nonetheless one of the most central members of "The Walking Dead" family. In fact, Nicotero's recent Instagram post marking the last day of filming on the series has captured the hearts of a plethora of fans.