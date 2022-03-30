Moon Knight Is Making Marvel Ridiculous

If you're a fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, you're probably familiar with huge names like Thor, Doctor Strange, Spider-Man, Hawkeye, Loki, and Black Widow... but you might not know about some other classic Marvel characters who are slowly making their way into the MCU proper. As Kevin Feige peers into the IP barrel and continues his quest to get every single showbiz name into the MCU, we're going to end up meeting some slightly more questionable superheroes along the way.

Enter Moon Knight, who, depending on who you ask, is either a werewolf hunter, the avatar of Egyptian god Khonshu, a former mercenary, all of the above, none of the above, or Oscar Isaac's latest high-profile franchise role. With Moon Knight officially joining the MCU with a brand new Disney+ series, fans are probably asking questions like "Who the heck is Moon Knight?" or "Why should I care about Moon Knight?" or, just simply, "Why? Why is this even happening?"

Moon Knight might be an amazing new addition to the MCU, but ultimately, he also runs the risk of being the MCU's silliest superhero yet, what with his apparent multiple personalities, moon-shaped boomerangs, and relatively bonkers (and utterly disjointed) backstory throughout the original comics. To try and break down everything great and ridiculous about this character, we've put together a show for MCU fans to explain the why, how, where, and also another why of Moon Knight.

