Carl Weathers Provides An Exciting Update On The Mandalorian Season 3

Now that "The Book of Boba Fett" has been carefully placed back on the shelf of "Star Wars" stories, fans are itching to see when the third chapter of "The Mandalorian" is going to be cracked open, following the hero's last appearance. Anticipation has been high ever since Din Djarin had such an unexpectedly huge (and some might say, series saving) role in that previous Disney+ trip to a galaxy far, far away, and it only went up when it became clear that he and Grogu are back together, heading off on new adventures.

But when will those new adventures come to our screens? Following in line with the previous encounters of our favorite Beskar-plated protagonist, bets are that the third season of "The Mandalorian" will arrive in December of this year, just like the prior seasons. With such a lengthy wait potentially on the cards, it suggests that the production crew is giving Mando plenty of time to hit his mark.

Thankfully, though, as revealed by Carl Weathers — one of the show's supporting stars and part-time directors — it could be further along than expected.