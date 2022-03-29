Chris Rock Is Not Will Smith's First Public Slap

In 2018, Thanos (Josh Brolin) attacked the Avengers with the snap heard around the world. Four long years later, actor Will Smith is now the focus of a syntactically similar, but definitively different story. Indeed, not since 2018's "La La Land" fiasco has one singular moment at the Academy Awards so thoroughly captured the attention of so many people.

On Sunday night, comedian Chris Rock took to the stage at the 94th annual Academy Awards ceremony to announce the winner of the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature. Per usual, Rock used the opportunity to drop a few jokes in, including one targeted at actress Jada Pinkett Smith, who appeared visibly annoyed at the quip. While the joke didn't appear to immediately anger Pinkett Smith's husband, then-Academy Award nominee Will Smith, it didn't take long for audiences to realize that something was happening. Mere moments later, Smith rushed the stage and slapped Rock across the face. After returning to his seat, an obviously angered Smith continued to hurl invectives towards a shaken Rock.

In the time since this incident, much has been said about the attack and Smith's subsequent acceptance speech for Best Actor. Indeed, an uncensored clip of the incident shared by the Guardian on YouTube has already been viewed more than 70 million times. For reference, that's more than 55 million more views than the first teaser trailer for the Disney+ series "Obi-Wan Kenobi" (via YouTube).

However, this actually isn't the first time the palm of Smith's hand very publicly met the cheek of a third party.