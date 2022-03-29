Moon Knight's Producer Teases Oscar Isaac's Potential Future In The MCU

Speaking to Collider about the upcoming show, Executive Producer Grant Curtis discussed the various territories "Moon Knight" ventures into that we've yet to see in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. "We delve into so many interesting tones in the tapestry we eventually weave together in this show," Curtis explained. "The action/adventure globetrotting, the bump in the night horror aspects of it, the mental health character study, the humor."

Even with this eclectic checklist being marked off, though, Curtis has complete faith that the creative head of Marvel Studios will be able to find room for Grant and his unique offerings elsewhere in the MCU. "I do think wherever Kevin [Feige] wants this character to go in the future, I don't think there's any corner in the MCU that Moon Knight cannot inhabit naturally," Curtis said.

Of course, the $1 million question is: Where will Moon Knight end up next? Moon Knight is unlike almost any other character that's appeared in the MCU due to his dissociative identity disorder, so seeing him or any of his other alters interact with the likes of Thor (Chris Hemsworth) or Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) would make for some compelling viewing. You can see how he handles things on his own when "Moon Knight" arrives on Disney+ on March 30.