Moon Knight's Producer Teases Oscar Isaac's Potential Future In The MCU
This week finally sees the introduction of Oscar Isaac as one of the most intriguing new heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, "Moon Knight." Debuting in another action-packed six-episode series on Disney+, Isaac plays lowly gift shop worker Steven Grant, who discovers a host of secrets about his own life he had no idea existed. Thanks to the fact that he lives with DID (dissociative identity disorder), not only does Grant have another life as a mercenary named Marc Spector, but he also happens to be an enforcer of justice for an ancient Egyptian god. Surprise!
Moon Knight's complicated origins and strong ties to the supernatural certainly set him apart from other recent MCU inductees like Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) and Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh). And thankfully, it seems that Grant and his other aliases may have a path that leads them beyond this series and into the more extensive landscape of the MCU as a whole.
Moon Knight could turn up in any corner of the MCU
Speaking to Collider about the upcoming show, Executive Producer Grant Curtis discussed the various territories "Moon Knight" ventures into that we've yet to see in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. "We delve into so many interesting tones in the tapestry we eventually weave together in this show," Curtis explained. "The action/adventure globetrotting, the bump in the night horror aspects of it, the mental health character study, the humor."
Even with this eclectic checklist being marked off, though, Curtis has complete faith that the creative head of Marvel Studios will be able to find room for Grant and his unique offerings elsewhere in the MCU. "I do think wherever Kevin [Feige] wants this character to go in the future, I don't think there's any corner in the MCU that Moon Knight cannot inhabit naturally," Curtis said.
Of course, the $1 million question is: Where will Moon Knight end up next? Moon Knight is unlike almost any other character that's appeared in the MCU due to his dissociative identity disorder, so seeing him or any of his other alters interact with the likes of Thor (Chris Hemsworth) or Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) would make for some compelling viewing. You can see how he handles things on his own when "Moon Knight" arrives on Disney+ on March 30.