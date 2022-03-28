How Walking Dead Fans Really Feel About Negan's Return In Season 11 Episode 14

The last few episodes of "The Walking Dead" have dealt with the disparate alliance of survivor communities being courted by a highly bureaucratic (and heartless) group known as "The Commonwealth." They do not appear as villains at first, but the price of admission to their group is essentially giving up all freedom to live in safety and comfort under an iron grip. Of course, this doesn't sit well with many, and Negan's entrance back into the fray in Season 11, Episode 14, "The Rotten Core," is sure to light the proverbial powder keg. A guy who names an instrument of death after his dead wife probably doesn't take orders all that well, and it is revealed that he has gotten remarried and is expecting a child.

Fans converged on Twitter to respond to an official tweet from "The Walking Dead" account that shows Negan with a gun and a statement about how he is ready. Several viewers expressed their excitement to see Negan back in play. Twitter user @ZBTWDSPN said, "Negan is always READY," while @NVG4NS replied, "THAT'S MY MAN." Elsewhere, @LauraBongiovan9 added, "ALWAYS! NEGAN IS THE MAN!" However, not all fans were enthusiastic about Negan's return. Twitter user @KORYGRIMESS said that Negan seems ready to be killed by Maggie, while @richonnescamino agreed that he is ready to die and that they are ready to get it over with.

It seems then that there are two extremes when it comes to the character of Negan, with some fans happy about him getting involved, while other fans are still filled with contempt and hope Maggie will eventually get her revenge. Either way, the reaction of fans shows that Negan is a multi-faceted character that invokes strong opinions.