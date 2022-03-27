Jamie Lee Curtis' Sweet Tribute To Betty White At The Oscars

The world of pop culture is still mourning the loss of the legend Betty White. The performer, who was arguably most famous for her role as Rose in the classic sitcom "The Golden Girls," passed away at the age of 99 on December 31, 2021. White's storied career saw her appear on everything from "SpongeBob SquarePants" to WWE's "Monday Night Raw," proving that her influence reached far and wide. Furthermore, she produced a filmography that's diverse and littered with gems.

White's oeuvre boasts 126 projects (per IMDb), which is no small feat for any actor. Of course, she was a sought-after performer who directors and actors loved working with, as evidenced by the outpouring of tributes that followed in the wake of her death (via Parade). Known for her outgoing humor and charm, White captured people's hearts with her performances, but she was also beloved for her off-screen. As Today points out, she was passionate about animal rights and even received an award for her commitment to humanitarianism. Therefore, it's unsurprising that she received some mentions at this year's Oscars, including a sweet mention from Jamie Lee Curtis.