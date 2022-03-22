And Just Like That... Fans Just Got The News They've Been Waiting For
The "Sex and the City" revival series, titled "And Just Like That..." has had an interesting ride.
The series premiered to HBO Max on December 9, 2021, in a season that consisted of 10 episodes. Three of the stars of the original show — Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw, Kristin Davis as Charlotte York and Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbes — returned to reprise their lead roles. Notably, the fourth star of the original series, Kim Cattrall, decided not to reprise her role as Samantha Jones. Other original cast members — such as Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg and Evan Handler — returned to the series. The rest of the main cast for "And Just Like That ..." is made up of newcomers: Sara Ramirez as Che Diaz, Sarita Choudhury as Seema Patel, Nicole Ari Parker as Lisa Todd Wexley and Karen Pittman as Dr. Nya Wallace. Despite all this talent, the highly anticipated series received mixed reviews from critics: on Rotten Tomatoes, at the time of writing, it holds a 49% Tomatomerer score and a 30% audience score.
Negative reviews aside, "And Just Like That..." did turn into some seriously talked-about watercooler material throughout its 10-week run, particularly among fans on social media. Additionally, it was a success in terms of the raw number of viewers who continued to tune in every week. HBO Max boss Casey Bloys told TV Line that, "In terms of viewership, it's been phenomenal. I couldn't be happier with how it's doing in terms of reception," and he added that it's been HBO Max's top original series thus far.
With that kind of popularity, it's no wonder that fans have been waiting for news about Season 2 — and we finally have an answer.
And Just Like That... the series was renewed
As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, "And Just Like That..." has officially been renewed for a second season by HBO Max. Discussing the exciting news, showrunner Michael Patrick King said in a statement, "I am delighted and excited to tell more stories about these vibrant, bold characters — played by these powerful, amazing actors. The fact is, we're all thrilled. 'And Just like That...' our 'Sex' life is back."
Previously, in February of 2022, King talked to The Hollywood Reporter about what might be explored if the series moved forward to Season 2, noting that there were dangling threads left by Miranda going to Los Angeles, as well as Carrie kissing her podcast producer, Franklin. "The door closed!" King said. "What is that about? What's going to happen to Nya and Andre Rashad? Are they getting back together? What's with Seema and Zed? We don't know what's happening there. And what's up with Herbert and LTW?'"
HBO Max head of original content Sarah Aubrey also released a statement on the renewal, reading, "We have been delighted by the cultural conversation generated by these characters and their stories, set in a world we already know and love so much." After thanking all the creative talent involved in the series, she added that they have already got plans afoot for Season 2, which they're looking forward to sharing.
One could say, "and just like that," the revival was renewed for Season 2. Now that it's confirmed, we can't wait to see what's in store for this memorable crew of characters.