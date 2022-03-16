Kung Fu Panda Fans Just Got Exciting News

Fittingly timed for National Panda Day (what? you forgot?), Netflix has announced that they're working on an all-new adventure with Po and that Jack Black will be back in the recording booth, as well. Thanks to a press release obtained by Looper, we know the new series, titled "Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight," will see our hero head to distant lands to stop a pair of weasels from uncovering a sacred set of weapons. Now, as with any classic road trip, the series will see Po teamed up with a new ally in the form of an English knight known as Wandering Blade. Together, they'll have to put aside their differences in order to stop the weasels from finding their sought-after treasure while they kick various furry posteriors along the way.

Currently, there's no confirmation on who will be voicing the mysterious Wandering Blade. Still, given that he's described as a "no-nonsense English knight" in the press release, the vacancy can sure open up a wide list of potentials. Might Po be teaming up with a hero that sounds like Colin Firth? Might Tom Hardy have a go at his first animated entry? Could two Jack's be better than one, and we get "Jungle Cruise" star Jack Whitehall along for the trip? For now, we can only speculate and wait and see when Po and his mysterious new pal jump into action — most likely on a full stomach.