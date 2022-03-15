The Real Reason Cortana Looks So Different In The Halo Series

The upcoming "Halo" series on Paramount+ is a major moment for video game fans. Like the games that came before, the TV series follows Master Chief Petty Officer John-117 (Pablo Schreider), a genetically advanced human super-soldier who stands as one of humanity's few best weapons against the technologically superior Covenant.

That said, the "Halo" creative team claims the upcoming series will not function as a sequel or continuation of the video games' storylines in any way. Executive producer and 343 Industries executive Kiki Wolfkill said that the show should be considered an entirely separate continuity so that the story can adapt to best suit the needs of a new medium (via Twitter). It's unclear exactly how that might take shape; for example, the presence of other Spartans in the series' trailer may imply that the show starts before Master Chief stands as one of the United Nations Space Command's last remaining super soldiers.

With "Halo" entering a new era as a streaming television property, some aspects of the games should naturally expect to change. One character in particular experienced a significant re-design for the new series — the artificial intelligence Cortana, who befriends Master Chief and plays a pivotal role in fighting the Covenant.