The Umbrella Academy Season 3 Trailer: What In The World Is A Kugelblitz?
Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy is only a little over a month away. Let that sink in.
The first 10-episode season of "The Umbrella Academy" had a lot of ground to cover as it welcomed viewers into a different kind of superhero world. It had to explain who Sir Reginald Hargreeves (Colm Feore) is, the mystery surrounding his death, how he wound up with seven super-powered adopted children, and so much more. Suffice to say, it covered most of its bases, but by the time the season concluded, questions and story beats remained unanswered and unexplored. "The Umbrella Academy" Season 2 provided a few more answers, but opened even more questions, leaving us once again waiting for the next chapter in the Hargreeves' saga.
Thankfully, a third season of "The Umbrella Academy" is fast approaching to help us up from that major cliffhanger. Check out the first trailer below.
The Umbrella Academy Season 3 takes the Hargreeves kids on a wild ride
At first glance, the Season 2 finale of "The Umbrella Academy," entitled "The End of Something," could have served as the big finish for the show. However, by the time the credits rolled, it became abundantly clear this journey was far from over. In saving the world, the Hargreeves created a new timeline in which their father never died or created the Umbrella Academy at all. Instead, he established the Sparrow Academy, which will undoubtedly serve as a key foil for the Hargreeves in Season 3.
In typical "Umbrella Academy" fashion, the next set of episodes looks to send our heroes on some truly bonkers adventures in this new timeline. The season will span 10 episodes just like the two that came before it, and thanks to the show's co-creator, Steve Blackman, we know the title of each entry: "Meet the Family," "World's Biggest Ball of Twine," "Pocket Full of Lightning," "Kugelblitz," "Kindest Cut," "Marigold," "Auf Wiedersehen," "Wedding at the End of the World," "Six Bells," and "Oblivion" (via TVLine). Glean what you will from those labels and this first look.
"The Umbrella Academy" Season 3 premieres on Netflix later in 2022.