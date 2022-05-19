The Umbrella Academy Season 3 Trailer: What In The World Is A Kugelblitz?

Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy is only a little over a month away. Let that sink in.

The first 10-episode season of "The Umbrella Academy" had a lot of ground to cover as it welcomed viewers into a different kind of superhero world. It had to explain who Sir Reginald Hargreeves (Colm Feore) is, the mystery surrounding his death, how he wound up with seven super-powered adopted children, and so much more. Suffice to say, it covered most of its bases, but by the time the season concluded, questions and story beats remained unanswered and unexplored. "The Umbrella Academy" Season 2 provided a few more answers, but opened even more questions, leaving us once again waiting for the next chapter in the Hargreeves' saga.

Thankfully, a third season of "The Umbrella Academy" is fast approaching to help us up from that major cliffhanger. Check out the first trailer below.