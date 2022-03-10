Here's When You Can Stream Death On The Nile At Home
Earlier in 2022, Kenneth Branagh graced us with another riveting mystery in the same vein as his earlier effort — "Murder on the Orient Express." "Death on the Nile" came out exclusively to theaters in February 2022 to give audiences the story of a river cruise rocked by a devastating murder. Everyone's a suspect, and unfortunately for the real killer, Hercule Poirot (Branagh) was onboard and is on the case to determine who killed. Everyone has a motive, so it becomes a thrilling game of cat-and-mouse.
The film stars a stellar ensemble, consisting of the likes of Gal Gadot, Annette Bening, Tom Bateman, Rose Leslie, Letitia Wright, Ali Fazal, Russell Brand, Jennifer Saunders, and Armie Hammer, to name a few. Of course, certain cinephiles always want to wait until they can enjoy a picture in the comfort of their homes. Luckily for people in that category, "Death on the Nile" will be available for streaming sooner rather than later.
Death on the Nile comes to HBO Max and Hulu on March 29
Less than two months after "Death on the Nile" came out in theaters, you'll be able to see it at home on not one but two streaming platforms. On March 29, you can check out the mystery flick on both HBO Max and Hulu, the latter of which is owned by Disney (via The Wrap).
The dual release will be just the latest in a long line of 20th Century Studios releases. Disney bought the studio back in 2019, but at the time, a deal was already in place for 20th Century films to go to the streaming service for Warner Bros. through 2022. Other films that have debuted on both services this year include "Nightmare Alley" and "The King's Man." Additionally, movies like "West Side Story" and "Free Guy" have simultaneously gone to HBO Max and Disney+ in the United States.
It's good news for consumers as they have multiple options for checking out the latest Poirot mystery. On March 29, you'll want to make sure you have this movie cued up along with enough champagne to fill up the Nile.