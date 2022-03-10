Here's When You Can Stream Death On The Nile At Home

Less than two months after "Death on the Nile" came out in theaters, you'll be able to see it at home on not one but two streaming platforms. On March 29, you can check out the mystery flick on both HBO Max and Hulu, the latter of which is owned by Disney (via The Wrap).

The dual release will be just the latest in a long line of 20th Century Studios releases. Disney bought the studio back in 2019, but at the time, a deal was already in place for 20th Century films to go to the streaming service for Warner Bros. through 2022. Other films that have debuted on both services this year include "Nightmare Alley" and "The King's Man." Additionally, movies like "West Side Story" and "Free Guy" have simultaneously gone to HBO Max and Disney+ in the United States.

It's good news for consumers as they have multiple options for checking out the latest Poirot mystery. On March 29, you'll want to make sure you have this movie cued up along with enough champagne to fill up the Nile.