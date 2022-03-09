The Big Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Clues We All Missed

The "Scarlet and Violet" announcement trailer was a strange one to be sure. Much of the screen time was spent following a security guard as he walks down a corridor until he passes through a scarlet and violet LED lit door to a strange storage space where he sees a vision of the new "Pokémon" games. There are several odd objects in this room, but one that the camera lingers on for a moment is a bowl of oranges and grapes, immediately before cutting to a long shot of a door with two shields one either side of it: one featuring an orange and the other featuring grapes. Many believe that the oranges are actually blood oranges and that the fruit are meant to correspond to the colors of the games' titles.

Reddit user DDD-HERO made a post titled, "I found a "Pokémon Sword" and "Shield" hint to gen 9!" They then described a very particular decoration tucked away where few people were likely to notice. "It's located in Hotel Ionia in Circhester," the post stated. "If you enter the left portion of the hotel (I didn't check the right), you'll see that the lobby has side rooms that are roped off from access. If you look at the wallpaper, you can see that there are images of oranges and grapes which were featured in today's Gen 9 reveal!" This Easter egg was so well hidden that most fans never even noticed the wallpaper, let alone thought to analyze what was printed on it, but it seems clear in hindsight that this was Game Freak subtly teasing the upcoming games.