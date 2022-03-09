Netflix Drops The Full Trailer For Bridgerton Season 2

Every so often, Netflix releases an utter phenomenon into the world. For 2021, it happened to be "Squid Game," where millions of people became enraptured with the story of people fighting for their lives in a twisted tournament involving children's games. On the complete opposite end of the entertainment spectrum, you have 2020's juggernaut — "Bridgerton."

Set against Regency-era London and narrated by the sharp-tongued Lady Whistledown, voiced by Julie Andrews, "Bridgerton" follows the titular family and the various siblings who comprise said family as they navigate the London hierarchy. They make friends and enemies alike as they set out to find love and wealth during a time when status is everything.

The show became a global hit. 82 million Netflix accounts tuned in to watch the series during its first four weeks, and it remains one of the most-watched shows in the streaming platform's history (via Fortune). A second season was all but a certainty, and now, we have a full trailer that gives us an inside glimpse into the second season of "Bridgerton."