Mark Hamill Reveals The Truth Behind This Touching Empire Strikes Back Scene

The "Star Wars" franchise has a long and storied history in cinema, and it's one that continues to grow even to this day. When Disney purchased the property from creator George Lucas in 2012, it led to an even bigger expansion of "Star Wars" in the form of a sequel trilogy, spinoff films, and various television shows set in the universe. The latest entry will be the highly anticipated miniseries "Obi-Wan Kenobi," which will see Ewan McGregor return to the eponymous role for the first time since 2005's "Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith."

Still, as much as Disney has expanded the "Star Wars" world, for many fans, the original trilogy remains the pinnacle of the franchise. This is arguably most true for "Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back," which serves as the middle film and the franchise and contains perhaps one of the most shocking plot twists in the entire series of films: Darth Vader's (David Prowse/James Earl Jones) revelation that he is Luke Skywalker's (Mark Hamill) father.

In celebration of "The Empire Strikes Back" and in response to a question, Hamill recently revealed the truth and inspiration behind a different, more touching moment in the film.