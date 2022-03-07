The Batman Fans Think We've Already Seen The Future Robin In The Movie

Movie viewers are, by this point, more than used to seeing Batman on the big screen. They know most of his major villains, his supporting cast, his gadgets and his methods, even if they've never opened a comic book in their lives. However, it seems that bringing Batman's famous sidekick and ward to the screen is more of a challenge for many filmmakers. Despite the fact that Robin is an immediately identifiable pop culture icon, his time on the big screen has been relatively scarce compared to the comics.

Christopher Nolan's trilogy of Batman films, for example, didn't include Robin at all, save for the somewhat baffling reveal of Joseph Gordon-Levitt's character's first name at the end of "The Dark Knight Rises." Joel Schumacher included the character in his oft-criticized (but underrated) "Batman Forever," followed by "Batman and Robin," but since then, the most we've seen of this brightly-garbed, orphaned circus acrobat has been a monument to his off-screen death in "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice."

This exclusion of Robin continues in "The Batman." It's arguably the grimmest and most serious big screen take on Batman yet, and it can be a little hard to imagine a swashbuckling Robin within the film's established universe. But with future sequels to the blockbuster film almost certainly on the way, fans are already speculating about how Matt Reeves might find a way to link Robin up to this brooding, antisocial Robert Pattinson version of Batman, particularly given the dark new twists already given to "campy" characters like Riddler and the Penguin.

In fact, many fans think Robin has already been introduced in a covert manner.