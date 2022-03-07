Does This Audition Tape Reveal A New She-Hulk Character?

In 2022, Marvel fans will be treated to the live-action adaptation of "She-Hulk." The Disney+ series will star "Orphan Black" actor Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, a lawyer who gains Hulk-like powers through a blood transfusion. Kevin Feige has teased that the show will be a 30-minute legal comedy (via ComicBook.com), as well as hinting that a number of Marvel characters will make appearances in the 10-episode series (via ET Online). Now, an actor's audition tape may have revealed one such character.

The audition tape in question was posted to Vimeo by actor Tom Archdeacon. In the audition scene, Archdeacon reads lines for a character named Ryan Smith who refers to himself as "Doctor Revive." He describes his powers of immortality to other characters who appear to be divorce lawyers. The scene is seemingly played for laughs, as he tells the lawyers about how he literally walked into traffic to get out of his most recent marriage. Doctor Revive clarifies that when he dies, his body regenerates after some time, which allows him to live life again as a new man.

While the video doesn't clarify what Archdeacon is auditioning for, The Cosmic Circle speculates that this could be a scene from "She-Hulk." The audition tape scene's comedic tone and setting seem to make sense for the show, especially considering the character Jennifer Walters is known for taking on superhero-related cases (via the Marvel Wiki). And while there isn't a Marvel Comics character specifically called Doctor Revive, this could very well be a canon character under a different name.