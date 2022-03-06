What Criminal Minds Fans Really Think Of Morgan And Garcia's Relationship

When "Criminal Minds" premiered in 2005, Special Agent Derek Morgan was slightly different from the character most remember from his time on the series. Initially, his wardrobe comprised well-tailored suits, silk ties, and trench coats — the standard uniform of a G-Man. While he was good with the ladies, Season 2 leveled up his suave demeanor and saw his suits traded for tight-fitted tees.

Penelope Garcia served as the unit's master of all things tech. A flashback episode in Season 3 shows Garcia's first day on the job. Unsure of her name, Morgan asks Reid, who, despite his incredible memory, incorrectly tells him "Gomez." When Garcia doesn't respond to "Gomez," Morgan calls her "Baby Girl." The moniker stuck, and became Morgan's preferred nickname for her, with the occasional "Doll face" and "Sweetness" thrown in for variety. Garcia also had a series of nicknames for Morgan, including "Man Chocolate" and "Hot Chocolate Thunder."

Though their flirtations often raised eyebrows — speakerphone was not kind to Garcia and Morgan — the two shared a friendship stronger than most others in the show. When Garcia was nearly murdered, Morgan stayed at her apartment to ensure her safety. When Morgan was promoted to acting unit chief, Garcia surprised him by setting up his office, complete with colorful knick knacks.