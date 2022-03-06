Fans React To This Brutally Honest Breaking Bad Elden Ring Parody

"Elden Ring" has made waves among video game fans since its release in February. The game, which featured "A Song Of Ice And Fire" author George R. R. Martin as a consultant (via PC Gamer), focuses on the Tarnished, an exiled character who is asked to return to the Lands Between to find the various pieces of the Elden Ring in order to make it whole again. Recently, Twitter user @DolanDark mashed up the video game with the popular AMC series "Breaking Bad," which is centered around a high school chemistry teacher in New Mexico named Walter White (Bryan Cranston) who becomes a drug dealer to pay for cancer treatments.

The video, which the creator called "The average 'Elden Ring' experience," puts White into the game, beginning with him being told "Unfortunately for you, however, you are maidenless." This causes White to fall to the ground in shock, before beginning the journey with a vengeance, riding an animal and giving the middle finger to a larger NPC, who promptly attacks him. Walter proceeds to react to various events, winking at an NPC who asks to hold him, firing an angry retort at another character who says "someone must extinguish thy flame," and forcefully trying to break down a magical barrier.

Fans of both "Breaking Bad" and "Elden Ring" reacted to the video on Twitter in a variety of ways, though most found the video positive and entertaining.