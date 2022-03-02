The Gold Rush Star Who's About To Hit A Major Milestone

Discovery's "Gold Rush" is a show that, by the nature of its set-up, has a vast amount of turnover within its recurring cast. One of the first things the series teaches you is that gold mining is a grueling profession that only a select few are fit to handle, and even some of the most experienced gold miners can end up losing everything if they're not tough enough. The most notable departure from the series is, of course, Todd Hoffman, who starred on the series for eight seasons. Many more have come and gone over the years, with some departing for personal reasons and others just unable to handle the rigorous schedule and harsh conditions inherent to the job.

Those who have managed to stick around in the series are considered the best of the best, including the infamous Tony Beets, who has been a series regular ever since he first joined "Gold Rush" back in Season 2. While other series leads, like Parker Schnabel, don't exactly fit the image of your typical "gold miner," Beets genuinely looks like a grizzled prospector straight out of the Wild West. His thick white beard and iconic Dutch accent make him one of the most distinctive cast members in the whole series. He's also one of the most successful, holding the highest net worth of any of the main "Gold Rush" cast.

Turns out, Beets is also about to hit a major milestone within the series — one that few others have ever come close to securing.