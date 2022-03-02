The Devastating Death Of Salute Your Shorts Star Kirk Baily

Kirk Baily, best known for the role of Kevin "Ug" Lee in the early 1990s Nickelodeon sitcom "Salute Your Shorts," died on February 28, 2022, at the age of 59. News of his death first came from TMZ, which reported he died from lung cancer, for which he had only been diagnosed six months prior.

Baily had an extensive filmography dating back to the 1980s, appearing in both live-action and animated properties. While he became known to a generation of TV viewers as camp counselor Ug, who was frequently the butt of jokes and pranks on "Salute Your Shorts," he also appeared in the likes of "The Sixth Man," "Melrose Place," and "Felicity." He was also well-known for his voiceover work in cartoons, anime, and video games, including providing the voice of Shin in the English version of "Cowboy Bebop."

Baily played an important role in the lives of many Gen Xers and millennials, and as countless fans pay respects, we'll do the same.