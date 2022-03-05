Who's Hosting SNL Tonight? (March 5, 2022)
Season 47 of NBC's iconic and long-running sketch comedy series "Saturday Night Live" has had an absolutely incredible run of hosts thus far. The season kicked off with an episode hosted by Owen Wilson and has since featured the likes of Rami Malik, Paul Rudd, and Willem Dafoe, each one a veritable superstar in their own right. Season 47 has also been a reunion of sorts for several SNL alumni. Will Forte and Jason Sudeikis have both returned to the series as hosts this season, as did John Mulaney – who was the host of last week's episode.
Mulaney's return officially inducted him into the "Five-Timers Club" alongside the likes of Steve Martin, Tom Hanks, and Will Farrell and marked a major milestone for the comedian, who originally spent most of his time on "Saturday Night Live" behind the scenes (via Collider). The task of following such a significant episode (as well as the legendary run of hosts in this season) is certainly a daunting one — which is perhaps why NBC has given the job to the newest superhero to enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Oscar Isaac is set to host, just in time to prepare us for Moon Knight
Oscar Isaac will be taking over as host for tonight's episode of "Saturday Night Live," in what will be his official hosting debut for the series. The actor is perhaps most well known for his performance as the cocky Resistance pilot Poe Dameron in "Star Wars," though most of his other well-known roles come from more serious projects like "Drive" and "Inside Llewyn Davis."
Isaac is also set to appear as the titular character in the highly anticipated Marvel Studios miniseries "Moon Knight," which premieres later this month and sees the actor once again leaning into his talent for the dramatic. Moon Knight is a hero unlike any we've seen in the MCU thus far: a violent, sadistic vigilante who is at war with his own mind. One has to assume that hosting "Saturday Night Live" will be a welcome reprieve for Isaac after playing such a dark and dismal character, and tonight's episode may be a rare glimpse into the lighter side of an actor who so often finds himself entrenched in dramatic films. Tonight's episode may not be as highly anticipated as last week's, though we're still excited to see what Isaac can bring to what has been a stellar season thus far.