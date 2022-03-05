Who's Hosting SNL Tonight? (March 5, 2022)

Season 47 of NBC's iconic and long-running sketch comedy series "Saturday Night Live" has had an absolutely incredible run of hosts thus far. The season kicked off with an episode hosted by Owen Wilson and has since featured the likes of Rami Malik, Paul Rudd, and Willem Dafoe, each one a veritable superstar in their own right. Season 47 has also been a reunion of sorts for several SNL alumni. Will Forte and Jason Sudeikis have both returned to the series as hosts this season, as did John Mulaney – who was the host of last week's episode.

Mula​​ney's return officially inducted him into the "Five-Timers Club" alongside the likes of Steve Martin, Tom Hanks, and Will Farrell and marked a major milestone for the comedian, who originally spent most of his time on "Saturday Night Live" behind the scenes (via Collider). The task of following such a significant episode (as well as the legendary run of hosts in this season) is certainly a daunting one — which is perhaps why NBC has given the job to the newest superhero to enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe.