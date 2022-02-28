TWD's Lynn Collins Confirms What We Suspected About Leah's Potential Return

Leah has been an antagonistic presence for our heroes since she first appeared in "The Walking Dead." As such, there are probably many fans of the series that want to see the Reapers' ex-leader, and Daryl's (Norman Reedus) former love, get her comeuppance. Maggie (Lauren Cohan) tried to take her out of the game in "No Other Way," but the bullet didn't put a permanent stop to Leah by any means. Therefore, we can only assume that she will have unfinished business with Maggie and the gang at a later date.

Now fans are wondering if Leah will be back before the series concludes, but is it in the cards? Lynn Collins is optimistic about Leah's chances of survival, and she teased her reappearance in a recent interview with TV Insider. "I think it's a sure bet on this show that if your head's not cut off and you're not stabbed in your frontal lobe, you've got a shot [at returning]," Collins revealed.

The Reapers are out of commission now, so Leah will need to forge bonds with fresh allies moving forward. However, it's worth noting that Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) also ventured off on his own in the same episode. Perhaps he'll encounter Leah on his travels and they'll form some kind of alliance?