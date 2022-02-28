What Happened When The Batman's Colin Farrell Visited Starbucks As The Penguin?

Being Gotham City's infamous crime lord the Penguin probably has its ups and downs. On the one hand (or flipper, depending on which version of the character we're talking about), you wield enormous power over Gotham's underworld. On the other hand, you look like a penguin.

Colin Farrell is the latest actor to step into the Penguin's high-end footwear to embody the character in a new big screen incarnation, for the hotly anticipated film "The Batman." As everyone who's caught any of the film's trailers or commercials already knows, he's nearly unrecognizable in the role, with a wealth of prosthetics and makeup having a chameleonic effect on the well known actor. And in a recent interview, Farrell revealed that he put those prosthetics to the test in what is by now a tried-and-true way: by going out in public wearing them.

And if you think Colin Farrell is unrecognizable in "The Batman" as the Penguin, just imagine how little he would resemble himself in line at Starbucks.