Why Allie Rajan From CSI: Vegas Looks So Familiar

Born in Hertfordshire, England, actor Mandeep Dhillon got her start with small roles in British productions, including the TV series "Whitechapel." She was a series regular in the 2012 BBC dramedy "Some Girls," playing a sarcastic high schooler struggling to live up the standards set by her strict Indian family. In 2015, she told The Glass Magazine her role as Saz on the show was the one she'd enjoyed the most. "She's the character people stop me in the street for, they seem to relate to her so much, and I didn't expect that at all," she said.

Dhillon was also a regular on the British shows "Fried," "Hospital People," and "Bulletproof," but she won new fans for her role in the BBC thriller "The City and the City" opposite David Morrissey. The four-part limited series was based on China Miéville's genre-bending 2009 novel of the same name, and Dhillon played a foul-mouthed police inspector investigating the murder of a college student from a neighboring community.

In 2014, Dhillon got a taste of working in an American production when she landed the supporting role of Chell in the Kiefer Sutherland drama "24: Live Another Day." She played a hacker and member of the Open Cell organization who looked up to Chloe O'Brian (played by Mary Lynn Rajskub). The character was killed in the last episode of the revival series, but many fans of the "24" franchise on Reddit felt the season was "one of the finest seasons they've ever done."