The Devastating Death Of M*A*S*H Star Sally Kellerman

Sally Kellerman, the actress who earned an Academy Award nomination for originating the role of Major Margaret "Hot Lips" Houlihan in the 1970 film "M*A*S*H," has died at the age of 84. According to a statement released by her son, Kellerman died as a result of complications of dementia on Thursday morning at an assisted care home in Woodland Hills, California (via The Hollywood Reporter). TMZ further reports that Kellerman was first diagnosed with the disease in 2017.

With more than six decades in show business, Kellerman's résumé extends far beyond "M*A*S*H." Audiences first came to know Kellerman from her appearances as a young actress in classic television series like "The Twilight Zone," "The Outer Limits," "Star Trek," "Hawaii Five-O," and "Bonanza." By the age of 30, Kellerman had amassed more than 35 different credits to her name, mostly on television, but with a handful of film roles as well.

After Kellerman found the spotlight with 1970's "M*A*S*H," she again teamed up with director Robert Altman on a variety of other films, including 1970's "Brewster McCloud," 1976's "Welcome to L.A.," 1992 "The Player," and 1994's "Ready to Wear (Prêt-à-Porter)" (via IMDb). She also appeared prominently in Rodney Dangerfield's 1986 comedy "Back to School." By the end of her life, IMDb reports that she had appeared in more than 150 different projects, including a number of yet-to-be-released films.