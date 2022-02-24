New Joker Photo From The Batwoman Set Is Very Revealing
A new version of the Clown Prince of Crime has dominated over on The CW. "Batwoman" established early on that the Joker died some time ago, but it appears as though his legacy lives on. Marquis Jet (Nick Creegan), who also happens to be the half-brother of Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie), has assumed the mantle of Joker and has brought the character's signature brand of chaos and mayhem back to Gotham. And only Ryan, a.k.a. Batwoman, can stand in his way to stop more innocent lives from being lost.
With only one episode left in Season 3, things are about to hit a fever pitch to the point where even Batman himself would have trouble finding a way out of this mess. The previous episode, titled "We're All Mad Here," offered a glimpse into how precisely Gotham winded up in this situation with some much-needed backstory on Marquis. And now, a behind-the-scenes photo provides even more for fans to chew on as they await the Season 3 finale.
Take a look at Joker with young Marquis
One of the most terrifying moments found in Season 3, Episode 12 of "Batwoman" involves a flashback sequence showing Joker hijacking a bus filled with children. One of those kids just so happens to be a young version of Marquis, played by Kendrick Jackson, and we see how he ended up the way he did. Joker confronts the young boy, and their conversation ends with the supervillain using one of his patented hand buzzers to shock Marquis' head. This warped his mind and allowed him to transform into the villain we know from "Batwoman."
Things are much more amicable behind the scenes as Jackson shared a photo of him posing with the actor who played Joker in the flashback sequence on Instagram. Appropriately enough, Jackson's sporting a Batman hoodie. Plenty of people chimed in the comments to support Jackson with words of praise like "Whoa, very cool" and "This looks JUST LIKE Conrad Veidt! WOW."
Hopefully, it's not the last time we've seen either actor on the series. They both more than made an impact during their time on the show, and no doubt fans would love to see more of young Marquis and the original Joker.