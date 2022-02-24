Beyblade Fans Just Got Exciting News

Big news today on the toy movie front, and especially for fans of the Beyblade line of toys.

If you're not familiar with Beyblade, the Pokemon competitor launched in 1999 and features a line of spinning top toys that kids can customize and use to battle each other. They were ultra-popular in the early 2000's and sold millions of units, especially after Hasbro began selling them around the world in 2002 (via Toy Fair).

When the toy line was launched in 1999, it came with an accompanying manga series of the same name, which was later adapted into an anime series that premiered in Japan in 2001. In the "Beyblade" show, the story focuses on four teens who make up Japan's national Beyblade team, the Bladebreakers, who compete in tournaments around the world. They are: Tyson Granger, Kai Hiwatari, Max Tate, and Ray Kon, along with their mechanic, Kenny (via Beyblade Wiki).

Now, a new generation of kids is about to be introduced to the Beyblade fun.