Here's How Long The Lagina Brothers Were Searching For Treasure Before The Curse Of Oak Island

During an interview with Reality Blurred, Rick Lagina stated, "The truth is, on a personal level, we didn't seek this show out [...] It kind of intrudes on your personal life. But the upside, again, is that we welcome the fact that people come to the island. We've opened up the island for tourists. It's gratifying to know that people have bought into this mystery almost as we have. Families come, and we enjoy the interaction. And we definitely appreciate all the support."

With that said, it turns out that the Lagina brothers had already been actively searching Oak Island for at least three years before "The Curse of Oak Island" even started to air, which puts their exploits around 2010 to 2011, because the TV show started on January 5, 2014 (via IMDb). The crew of "Oak Island" have found some minor artifacts thus far, and this current season has seen them continue to plunge the depths of the fabled "Money Pit" with heavy equipment capable of pulling up debris and dirt with hopes of finally solving the secret and mystery of the remote island. In fact, they may have stumbled on the dig that US President Franklin D. Roosevelt was a part of (via Monsters and Critics).

Luckily for fans of the show, the Laginas definitely aren't showing any signs of slowing down.