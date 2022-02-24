The Tiny Chuck Detail In Better Call Saul Season 2 That Fans Love

A deleted user posting to the subreddit noticed that Chuck doesn't have a picture of his brother on him when he shows up at the copy shop in Episode 9 of Season 2, "Nailed." Trying to describe Jimmy to the person working there, Chuck (in the user's words) "has to show the 'idiot from the copyshop' the news-article from his billboard stunt, of all things."

u/SPedigrees noted that someone else on the subreddit took a screencap of Chuck's living room recently, and "[o]ddly there were no photos of Jimmy (with or without himself in a shot) but instead were some pictures of a family that none of us could identify." This point was contradicted by u/r2NeverHaveBeen, who posted a screencap of the interior of Chuck's house and noted that there appears to be a picture of a young Jimmy and a tiny Chuck there. But many fans posting to the thread pointed out that it's unlikely that Chuck would have a picture of his brother in his wallet, either due to the fact that it's not common for adults to carry pictures of their grown siblings with them or because of Chuck and Jimmy's ongoing animosity.

Meanwhile, u/_NRNA_ also points out that Chuck's exacting tendencies might be in play here, causing him to dig up "the MOST recent pic of Jimmy he had, with no exceptions, even if it likely wouldnt have made a difference."

While some fans think the theory is "a stretch," to quote u/josephexboxica, there are others who think it might be an intentional gesture to point out Chuck's rottenness. Either way, it's fun to speculate about the intent of the show's writers, particularly in a TV franchise known for its fastidious approach to worldbuilding.