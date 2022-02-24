The Devastating Death Of The Amazing Johnathan

The Amazing Johnathan is dead, as reported by the Las Vegas Review-Journal. The popular comedic magician and Las Vegas performer died in his sleep on the night of Tuesday, February 23. He was 63 years old. The news of Johnathan's passing came from his wife, Anastasia Synn, who was with him in their home when he died, along with family friend and caregiver Stephanie Castellone.

"The last thing I said to him was, 'I love you, honey, I'll be with you when you get up from your nap,'" Synn described their final moments together. "We were feeding him oranges and strawberries. He was so peaceful. He said, 'Yay!' He had the most pure and sweetest look on his face. For the next 36 hours, he was unresponsive. We spent that time snuggling with him."

An innovative and edgy performer who combined magic and comedy with sideshow elements, the Amazing Johnathan — who was born Johnathan Szeles — made his way from a street performer to a popular TV face and, finally, a massively successful Las Vegas performer. In 2014, he announced at a public speaking event that he'd been given a year to live, due to a heart condition called cardiomyopathy that he'd been struggling with since 2009. Fortunately, he lived many years longer than the grim one-year diagnosis proclaimed, though he largely retired from performing in 2016. He made his last public appearance in January 13, 2022.