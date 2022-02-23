Gaten Matarazzo Reveals The Stranger Things Cast Prank That Led To An On-Set Ban

Although Gaten Matarazzo was not directly involved in the prank, that didn't stop him from reiterating his version of events to Comic Book. He told them that at one point, his fellow co-stars Noah Schnapp (who plays Will Byers) and Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) decided to make a prank call on one of the costume designers who they knew was getting married soon. "Noah prank called her as 'Brian,' the manager of the venue that her wedding was [at], telling her that there was a construction issue at the venue and they were going to have to cancel their reservation...so she's freaking out, she's crying. So Noah can't see it, he's just on the phone on one end and Millie is [in] the room and she's like 'Cut it, cut it'."

As anyone who's ever had to plan a wedding could tell you — or anyone who's ever seen a single episode of the WE tv reality show "Bridezillas" — this was a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad prank. The good news is that the kids recognized at the moment that what they did was wrong and did their best to mollify the situation — after all, it's not always so easy to get empathy from a teenager. The situation led to an agreement that there be no more pranks on set — which will probably work out for the best in the long run.