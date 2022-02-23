Gaten Matarazzo Reveals The Stranger Things Cast Prank That Led To An On-Set Ban
"Stranger Things" is one of the most popular Netflix shows of all time. Ever since it came out back in 2016, this young adult sci-fi adventure set in the 1980s has gripped people of all ages and produced a strong, loyal, energetic fan base. Season 4 is about to debut on Netflix this spring, and people are getting excited about it — both fans and cast members alike.
As per usual when a network is trying to drum up hype for the beginning of a new season of television, the main actors are making the rounds on the press circuit and answering all sorts of behind-the-scenes questions that fans are dying to know the answers to. In a recent interview with Gaten Matarazzo, who plays the lovable Dustin Henderson on the show, he was asked a question about what sort of pranks the cast and crew play on each other behind the scenes. Usually, on-set pranks are typically light-hearted fun and games. But there was one prank that some of the stars made on a crew member that led to some pretty serious consequences.
A prank call almost ruined the wedding of one of their crew members
Although Gaten Matarazzo was not directly involved in the prank, that didn't stop him from reiterating his version of events to Comic Book. He told them that at one point, his fellow co-stars Noah Schnapp (who plays Will Byers) and Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) decided to make a prank call on one of the costume designers who they knew was getting married soon. "Noah prank called her as 'Brian,' the manager of the venue that her wedding was [at], telling her that there was a construction issue at the venue and they were going to have to cancel their reservation...so she's freaking out, she's crying. So Noah can't see it, he's just on the phone on one end and Millie is [in] the room and she's like 'Cut it, cut it'."
As anyone who's ever had to plan a wedding could tell you — or anyone who's ever seen a single episode of the WE tv reality show "Bridezillas" — this was a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad prank. The good news is that the kids recognized at the moment that what they did was wrong and did their best to mollify the situation — after all, it's not always so easy to get empathy from a teenager. The situation led to an agreement that there be no more pranks on set — which will probably work out for the best in the long run.