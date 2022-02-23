Texas Chainsaw Massacre's David Blue Garcia Has An Idea Or Two About A Potential Sequel

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, David Blue Garcia expressed his desire to make another movie for the "Texas Chainsaw Massacre" franchise, explaining that he has plenty of exciting ideas about where the story might go next. "I've actually brainstormed quite a bit about what would happen in a continuation of this story, or just another tale in this world," Garcia explained. "I have some really cool ideas that I'd love to have the opportunity to pitch if Legendary wants to make another one."

Garcia went on to discuss how, after rewatching the movie, he realized there were so many ideas he originally had that never even made it into the final film, and he promised that anything he did leave out of his first "Texas Chainsaw Massacre" film would certainly make it into a sequel.

"And of course, there's that teaser at the end of the film, so there's definitely a future to explore," Garcia added.

The teaser he mentions is a post-credits scene that saw the elderly Leatherface returning to the house where his first massacre occurred. If Garcia does indeed get the chance to film another installment of the series, we can only assume that said house will play a major part in the story, moving forward. Either way, this is an exciting time for fans of the original movie, and it'll be interesting to see what happens.