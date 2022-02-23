Texas Chainsaw Massacre's David Blue Garcia Has An Idea Or Two About A Potential Sequel
Fresh off the heels of 2021's "Halloween Kills," Netflix's new film "Texas Chainsaw Massacre" is yet another sequel to a classic, long-running slasher franchise, which follows the former's example by casting aside all the much-derided sequels (and reboots) of the past, following only the plot of the original classic.
To that end, "Texas Chainsaw Massacre," which premiered on February 18th, 2022, serves as a sequel to 1974's "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre," and picks up almost 50 years after Leatherface's first recorded killing spree in the original film. Since none of the prior sequels exist in this continuity, the new film follows a now-elderly Leatherface as he goes on a new rampage while contending with a vengeful survivor of his 1970s slaughter: Sally Hardesty (Olwen Fouéré). The film brings the story of Leatherface and the Hardesty family full circle, and it seems like — on a conceptual level, at least — it could potentially herald the end of the "Texas Chainsaw Massacre" franchise as we know it. However, director David Blue Garcia seems to think there's enough gas left in this chainsaw for at least one more sequel.
Garcia says he would love to work on a Texas Chainsaw Massacre sequel
During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, David Blue Garcia expressed his desire to make another movie for the "Texas Chainsaw Massacre" franchise, explaining that he has plenty of exciting ideas about where the story might go next. "I've actually brainstormed quite a bit about what would happen in a continuation of this story, or just another tale in this world," Garcia explained. "I have some really cool ideas that I'd love to have the opportunity to pitch if Legendary wants to make another one."
Garcia went on to discuss how, after rewatching the movie, he realized there were so many ideas he originally had that never even made it into the final film, and he promised that anything he did leave out of his first "Texas Chainsaw Massacre" film would certainly make it into a sequel.
"And of course, there's that teaser at the end of the film, so there's definitely a future to explore," Garcia added.
The teaser he mentions is a post-credits scene that saw the elderly Leatherface returning to the house where his first massacre occurred. If Garcia does indeed get the chance to film another installment of the series, we can only assume that said house will play a major part in the story, moving forward. Either way, this is an exciting time for fans of the original movie, and it'll be interesting to see what happens.