Tom Holland Confirms What We Suspected About Mark Wahlberg's On-Set Behavior
Tom Holland is on a bit of a hot streak at the moment. He appeared in arguably the most popular movie of 2021 — "Spider-Man: No Way Home" — which saw him take the character of Peter Parker in bold new directions as well as team up with other Spider-Men from the past. The superhero flick dominated the box office for weeks, and the top spot remains Tom Holland's to lose. "Uncharted," which sees Holland suit up as video game-turned-film protagonist Nathan Drake, opened at the global box office with a take of over $100 million (via Deadline). It's impressive numbers, especially seeing how the pandemic is still in full swing, but it appears people will turn out in droves to see Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg, who plays Victor Sullivan, hunt for treasure.
Undoubtedly, part of that success comes from the immense chemistry between the two leads of "Uncharted," who perfectly play off one another. Tom Holland's boyish charm works in sync with Mark Wahlberg's gruffer exterior, and the two have an absolute blast with one another throughout the adventure film. But was that genuine chemistry between the two, or are they both just exceptional actors? Tom Holland revealed all in an interview where he discussed working with Wahlberg for the first time.
Tom Holland says he and Mark Wahlberg are 'good friends'
As part of the BuzzFeed puppy interview series where celebrities answer questions while — you guessed it — playing with adorable puppies, Tom Holland answered pertinent questions to his most recent box office success, namely "Uncharted." At one point, Holland's asked what it was like working with Mark Wahlberg and what the first scene they shot together was. Holland responded, "The first scene we filmed was us in the crypt, and it was very fun; I was very excited to meet him. I've been a big fan of his for a long time. We were good friends; we had a good time. And, you know, it was one of those things where we didn't have to force the chemistry, which was really nice."
That kind of admiration goes both ways. Mark Wahlberg was asked about his friendship with Holland in a separate interview with On Demand Entertainment, and he answered, "I think, first and foremost, he's very talented. He's very talented; he's very sweet, very kind. He's very thoughtful, very charming. But he's talented, you know, it's one thing to embody those qualities, but it's another thing to be able to have those translate on screen."
Given the success of the first "Uncharted," a sequel seems like all but a certainty. By the sound of it, Holland and Wahlberg would likely be thrilled to work together once again, but we'll just have to wait and see if "Uncharted 2" materializes.