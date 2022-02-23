Tom Holland Confirms What We Suspected About Mark Wahlberg's On-Set Behavior

As part of the BuzzFeed puppy interview series where celebrities answer questions while — you guessed it — playing with adorable puppies, Tom Holland answered pertinent questions to his most recent box office success, namely "Uncharted." At one point, Holland's asked what it was like working with Mark Wahlberg and what the first scene they shot together was. Holland responded, "The first scene we filmed was us in the crypt, and it was very fun; I was very excited to meet him. I've been a big fan of his for a long time. We were good friends; we had a good time. And, you know, it was one of those things where we didn't have to force the chemistry, which was really nice."

That kind of admiration goes both ways. Mark Wahlberg was asked about his friendship with Holland in a separate interview with On Demand Entertainment, and he answered, "I think, first and foremost, he's very talented. He's very talented; he's very sweet, very kind. He's very thoughtful, very charming. But he's talented, you know, it's one thing to embody those qualities, but it's another thing to be able to have those translate on screen."

Given the success of the first "Uncharted," a sequel seems like all but a certainty. By the sound of it, Holland and Wahlberg would likely be thrilled to work together once again, but we'll just have to wait and see if "Uncharted 2" materializes.