Is Lisa Edelstein Really Leaving 9-1-1: Lone Star?

Gwyn has been somewhat less prominent in Season 3 than she was in Season 2, so objectively, it's no surprise that an actor of Edelstein's ("The West Wing," "House," "The Kominsky Method") caliber might not stick around for long in such a diminished capacity. As a Variety exclusive confirms, this is indeed the case, and Edelstein is leaving "9-1-1: Lone Star."

However, viewers haven't seen quite the last of Gwyn yet. Since her death was only mentioned in "Red vs. Blue," the character will return in the next episode for one last hurrah — though there probably won't be too much cheering, if showrunner Tim Minear's comments are anything to go by.

""Life is never one thing," Minear stated. "And it's relentless. I wanted Gwyn's death to happen the way these sometimes do — out of the blue and without fanfare. It comes at a moment for TK when things are good. He and Carlos are at the next level. His fire family has been reunited. His mother's death is a game changer for TK. But also for Owen and Carlos. The way TK deals with this loss and grief will tell us a lot about where he is and where he came from. And Owen will have his own reckoning with his past with Gwyn."

Judging by that teaser, Gwyn's final episode will likely feature some of the most moving and tragic moments the viewers of "9-1-1: Lone Star" have seen so far. The episode is called "In the Unlikely Event of an Emergency," and it will air on February 28.