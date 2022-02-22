Is Lisa Edelstein Really Leaving 9-1-1: Lone Star?
Contains spoilers for "9-1-1: Lone Star" Season 3 Episode 7, "Red vs. Blue"
FOX's Texas-based procedural drama "9-1-1: Lone Star" may technically be a spinoff of "9-1-1," but its Austin location and strong cast both work to make sure that the show carries a tone very much of its own. Though the series has featured stars like Liv Tyler and has a huge cast, it predominantly focuses on the firefighter family of Owen Strand (Rob Lowe) and his son, TK (Ronen Rubenstein). Season 2 also introduces viewers to Gwyn Morgan (Lisa Edelstein), TK's mother and Owen's ex-wife.
The seventh episode of Season 3, "Red vs. Blue," threatens to change the show's status quo in a significant way. As the episode grinds toward a halt, an ominous phone call announces Gwyn's death. Was this simply a cliffhanger to end all cliffhangers, or will Owen and TK really lose her? Is Lisa Edelstein really about to leave the show?
Yes, Lisa Edelstein is indeed leaving the show
Gwyn has been somewhat less prominent in Season 3 than she was in Season 2, so objectively, it's no surprise that an actor of Edelstein's ("The West Wing," "House," "The Kominsky Method") caliber might not stick around for long in such a diminished capacity. As a Variety exclusive confirms, this is indeed the case, and Edelstein is leaving "9-1-1: Lone Star."
However, viewers haven't seen quite the last of Gwyn yet. Since her death was only mentioned in "Red vs. Blue," the character will return in the next episode for one last hurrah — though there probably won't be too much cheering, if showrunner Tim Minear's comments are anything to go by.
""Life is never one thing," Minear stated. "And it's relentless. I wanted Gwyn's death to happen the way these sometimes do — out of the blue and without fanfare. It comes at a moment for TK when things are good. He and Carlos are at the next level. His fire family has been reunited. His mother's death is a game changer for TK. But also for Owen and Carlos. The way TK deals with this loss and grief will tell us a lot about where he is and where he came from. And Owen will have his own reckoning with his past with Gwyn."
Judging by that teaser, Gwyn's final episode will likely feature some of the most moving and tragic moments the viewers of "9-1-1: Lone Star" have seen so far. The episode is called "In the Unlikely Event of an Emergency," and it will air on February 28.