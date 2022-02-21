Fans Of Another Life Just Got Devastating News
We're living through a kind of space adventure TV boom, and "Another Life" has been further evidence of that. This Katee Sackhoff-starring sci-fi drama, created by Aaron Martin ("Slasher") and released on Netflix, has so far made it two seasons into its searching, expansive story, which offers viewers an ambitious and old-fashioned blend of space exploration and alien invasion tropes.
"Another Life" follows Captain Niko Breckinridge (Sackhoff) and the crew of the faster-than-light Salvare spacecraft, as they journey into the far reaches of the galaxy in an effort to determine the origin of a bizarre alien structure that has recently landed on Earth. The series has managed to win over a sizable fanbase with its savvy appeal to the primal fear and awe of first-contact stories, often straddling the line between meditative drama and all-out horror. The 2nd season ended on a note that hinted at a whole universe of untapped storytelling potential, but, unfortunately, it looks like that potential is not going to be fulfilled.
Another Life has been canceled after two seasons
Per TV Line, Netflix has officially canceled "Another Life," capping off its run at just two seasons. As it would appear, the information comes from the show's star and face herself, Katee Sackhoff, who has issued a statement on Twitter sharing the news and offering her thoughts on it.
"I'd like to thank everyone single person [sic] who watched & supported Another Life on @netflix," the actress wrote in her statement. "To our crew & cast thank you for always working so hard & being prepared. I wish we could do more seasons but sadly it's just not in the cards 🚀 See you on the next adventure ❤️ Love Niko," she added, signing off as her astronaut heroine one last time.
Although the news will certainly come as a devastating blow to fans of the sci-fi drama, at least they can take solace in the fact that the Season 2 finale did a fine job wrapping up existing plot threads. We may never get to see the Salvare's expeditions to new civilizations as promised by that whopper of an ending, but the journey up to that point has been plenty fulfilling.