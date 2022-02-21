Fans Of Another Life Just Got Devastating News

Per TV Line, Netflix has officially canceled "Another Life," capping off its run at just two seasons. As it would appear, the information comes from the show's star and face herself, Katee Sackhoff, who has issued a statement on Twitter sharing the news and offering her thoughts on it.

"I'd like to thank everyone single person [sic] who watched & supported Another Life on @netflix," the actress wrote in her statement. "To our crew & cast thank you for always working so hard & being prepared. I wish we could do more seasons but sadly it's just not in the cards 🚀 See you on the next adventure ❤️ Love Niko," she added, signing off as her astronaut heroine one last time.

Although the news will certainly come as a devastating blow to fans of the sci-fi drama, at least they can take solace in the fact that the Season 2 finale did a fine job wrapping up existing plot threads. We may never get to see the Salvare's expeditions to new civilizations as promised by that whopper of an ending, but the journey up to that point has been plenty fulfilling.