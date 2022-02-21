15% Said This Was Their Least Favorite Character In The Mandalorian
When "The Mandalorian" premiered in 2019, few knew what to expect. After all, the Star Wars franchise, launched in 1977 with "Star Wars: A New Hope," had yet to enter the world of live-action television series. Fans also had no experience with Disney+, the streaming service home of "The Mandalorian," which went live the same day the series premiered. As a "Star Wars" property, franchise devotees were a near lock to give the first episode a try, but would they return? And would the rest of the world follow?
They did, of course, and in massive numbers. Soon everyone was talking about Baby Yoda, the scene-stealing Foundling and protectee of Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), a Mandalorian bounty hunter. As the series introduced more players — some created for the show, some pulled from canon — fans naturally developed affinities for certain characters while disliking others. We at Looper conducted a poll asking our readers which character from "The Mandalorian" was their least favorite. With 592 responses, the survey's results proved a bit surprising.
Two Mandalorians and an assassin walk into a bar...
Earning the lowest number of votes (which is actually a positive in this type of poll) is the Mandalorian himself, Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal). Only 8.11% of the survey's participants chose Din as their least favorite character. For the most part, fans quickly became enamored with the warrior, despite not seeing his face until the Season 1 finale. Hopefully, when Season 3 hits in 2022, Mando can win over the few who do dislike him.
Bo-Katan Kryze (Katie Sackhoff) received 10.64% of the vote, keeping her well away from the unfortunate title of Least Favorite Character. Bo-Katan, of course, is a canon character who first appeared on the animated series "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" in 2012, and then on "Star Wars Rebels." Sackhoff voiced the character in both animated series and has since reportedly earned her own series on Disney+ (via CBR.com).
Next up is Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) with 11.82% of the vote. The character, a deadly assassin for hire, was created specifically for "The Mandalorian," and debuted midway through the series' first season. While it seemed she was killed in Season 1, the next season revealed she'd been rescued by Boba Fett. Though she only has a small role on "The Mandalorian," Fennec later stepped into the spotlight in "The Book of Boba Fett."
A pair of reformed bad guys and one too far gone
Greef Karga (Carl Weathers), the head of the Bounty Hunters' Guild, comes in with 12.33% of the vote. It's a bit surprising to see Karga in the double digits. If not for him, Din and Grogu might never have connected. Admittedly, Karga begins the series as a cold-hearted figure who places profits over people. There's a significant warming of his heart in Season 2, though, as Karga begins to align with those working against the Imperial remnants, which gives the character new dimensions.
Now we come to a character who deserves to be much higher on the list. Despite being the series' villain, only 13.68% of the poll-takers selected Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) as their least favorite character. As the leader of the Imperial loyalists, Gideon spends most of Season 1 in the background as he tries to snatch Grogu. Come Season 2, Gideon receives more screen time, and his wickedness punctuates each scene. Though he's arrested at the end of the season, it's unlikely he'll remain imprisoned when Season 3 rolls around.
In third place, with 13.85% of the votes, is the bounty hunter Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison). Boba has been a canon character for decades, and given how eagerly the fandom awaited his return after being eaten by a Sarlacc in "Star Wars: Return of the Jedi,' it's surprising to see so many votes against him.
A Rebel and a droid are at the top of the bottom
With 14.19% of the vote, Cara Dune (Gina Carano) snags the runner-up spot. Dune, a former Rebel trooper, made her franchise debut in Season 1, Episode 4 of "The Mandalorian," which saw her and Mando working together to help a village defend itself against raiders. The two joined forces again in Season 2, battling Imperial remnants on the planet Nevarro, and taking the fight directly to Moff Gideon. By the end of the season, Dune was serving as a Marshal of the New Republic. With the acrimonious split between Disney and Carano, it's unlikely Cara Dune will return to the series, which, given the poll results, should please many.
Coming in first place, with 15.37% of the votes, is the bounty hunter droid IG-11 (voiced by Taika Waititi), who is our reader's choice for their least favorite character in "The Mandalorian." Though the droid initially targets Grogu, a few alterations to the machine's systems sees IG-11 become a fiercely protective nanny to the little green Foundling. In the Season 1 finale, IG-11 repeatedly saves the day, first by rescuing Grogu from Imperial kidnappers, and then by taking out a band of stormtroopers that have Mando and company pinned down. Programmed to protect Grogu at all costs, the droid sacrifices itself so that The Child and his allies can escape. Despite that, it looks like some potential pro-human bias saw this droid topping our list.