15% Said This Was Their Least Favorite Character In The Mandalorian

Earning the lowest number of votes (which is actually a positive in this type of poll) is the Mandalorian himself, Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal). Only 8.11% of the survey's participants chose Din as their least favorite character. For the most part, fans quickly became enamored with the warrior, despite not seeing his face until the Season 1 finale. Hopefully, when Season 3 hits in 2022, Mando can win over the few who do dislike him.

Bo-Katan Kryze (Katie Sackhoff) received 10.64% of the vote, keeping her well away from the unfortunate title of Least Favorite Character. Bo-Katan, of course, is a canon character who first appeared on the animated series "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" in 2012, and then on "Star Wars Rebels." Sackhoff voiced the character in both animated series and has since reportedly earned her own series on Disney+ (via CBR.com).

Next up is Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) with 11.82% of the vote. The character, a deadly assassin for hire, was created specifically for "The Mandalorian," and debuted midway through the series' first season. While it seemed she was killed in Season 1, the next season revealed she'd been rescued by Boba Fett. Though she only has a small role on "The Mandalorian," Fennec later stepped into the spotlight in "The Book of Boba Fett."